Kano housewife bags death sentence for killing friend’s daughter

A High Court in Kano State has sentenced a housewife, Fadila Adamu, to death by hanging after killingf her friend’s eight years old daughter who she kidnapped.

Adamu, who was sentenced after five years of legal battle over circumstances surrounding the eight years old girl’s death,was said to have thrown her friend’s daughter into a deep well, which resulted in the demise of the victim.

As gathered, the convict abducted the child and took her to a residence which she shared with her sister in Tudun Wada and Tukuntawa Quarters.

During the proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Abba-Sorondinki informed the court that Adamu initially brought the child to her home, and told her sister that the deceased was the daughter of her friend, who had travelled to Ghana for a business trip and requested that the daughter remained with her untill she returned.

The prosecution supported its case with seven witnesses and evidence, including a medical report confirming the girl’s death.

The defendant denied the allegations, and her counsel, Zulaihat Tata, presented four witnesses, including Adamu, to testify in her defense.

Justice Yusuf Muhammad-Ubale delivered the verdict on Friday, ruling that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

However, the court sided with the prosecution, and found that the act violated Sections 274(b) and 221(a) of the Penal Code, resulting in the death penalty verdict.

Justice Muhammad-Ubele gave his ruling, condemning the convict to death by hanging. He said, “I hereby sentence the defendant to death by hanging for kidnapping and throwing the victim into a well which caused her death.”