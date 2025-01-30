Kano hisbah arrests couple for organizing wedding inside restaurant

The Kano State Hisbah Board has detained a couple for conducting their Nikkah (Islamic name for wedding) at Banana Restaurant on Zoo Road, Kano, without obtaining approval from the government agency.

As gatjhered, the wedding ceremony was arranged by the groom’s friends without the consent of either family, which violates Islamic law.

The board, therefore, declared the marriage invalid due to the couple’s failure to meet the necessary requirements under Shari’a law and arrested the couple, declaring that such violations would not be tolerated in Kano state.

Hisbah confirmed the arrest on Thursday, stating that its officers raided the venue on Wednesday night following a tip-off about the wedding.

Meanwhile, Hisbah officers were said to be going after guests who fled the scene during the raid at the restaurant in the state.

The board has vowed to take appropriate measures against everyone involved in the unauthorized ceremony.