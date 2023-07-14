Kano grumbles against N500bn subsidy palliative sharing formula

Barely 24 hours after the National Assembly approved N500 billion palliatives brought before it by President Bola Tinubu, the Kano State Government has faulted the mode that the federal government adopted for the distribution of fuel subsidy palliatives for small scale industries across the country.

It stated that the distribution was heavily designed to favour Lagos state and the South-South region of the country to the disadvantage of other states and zones that needed the funds more.

The apex government had announced using the Bank of Industry to support small-scale industries across geopolitical zones.

Worried by the federal government plans for the funds, the State’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, stressed that the distribution mode would see Lagos receiving 47 percent of the funds which is about N235 billion.

Abdussalam, who stated this on Friday, added that the South-South Zone would receive N85 billion while other regions would be left with N180 billion, describing it as a significantly lower percentages.

“This is unfair, unconstitutional, and illegal,” the governor said during a meeting with representatives from the Kano Cooperative Society at the state government house.

He called on relevant authorities, including members of the National Assembly to rectify the situation and take appropriate action against those responsible.

He pledged the commitment of his administration to assist Cooperative Societies in their efforts to combat poverty and regain their influence.

“Committees would be established to review the activities of Cooperative Desk Officers in each Local Government Area, while desk officers would be introduced in major markets such as Dawanau, Kantin Kwari, Yan Lemo to guide and support cooperative activities,” the governor was quoted to have said.

President of the Kano Cooperative Society, Musa Aikawa, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, emphasised the significance of cooperatives in enhancing the lives of their members.

He disclosed that the state has over 2.8 million cooperative members, primarily consisting of young people,

Aikawa requested the intervention of the state government to develop strategies for reducing the high unemployment rate in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Solid Minerals, Mairo Danbatta, encouraged the youth to embrace cooperative business ventures to progress and reduce unemployment in Kano.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including government officials and representatives from educational institutions related to cooperative activities in Kano.

