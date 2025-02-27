Kano Govt. workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid wages

Kano state government workers under the Ministry of Water Board have embarked on an indefinite strike over the government failure to pay overdue wages.

Aside from demanding for unpaid wages, the staff accused the government of neglecting other outstanding entitlement owed to them.

The indefinite strike organized by the Water Board Union aims to press the government to address the workers’ long-standing demands.

As gathered, the work stoppage was triggered by the state’s failure to implement the N71,000 minimum wage within the board and inability to address the issue.

According to a source on Thursday, counterparts from other ministries and agencies had already begun receiving the approved amount, while the water board staff were neglected by the state government.

The Union leader, Najib Sule, stated that the workers had exhausted all possible avenues for an amicable resolution, but their efforts yielded no results.

Meanwhile, attempts to obtain a response from the Managing Director of the Kano State Water Board were unsuccessful.