Kano Govt. understudies Lagos transport system

The Kano State Government has commended Lagos State for its remarkable achievements in transforming the transport sector, saying this is the reason we have to understudy its system.

It identified Lagos as a model for organized urban mobility in Nigeria, noting its successes in institutional restructuring, infrastructure development, technology integration, and public-private partnerships.

The commendation was made by the Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Haruna Dederi, during a study tour of the Lagos transportation system by officials of the Kano State Transport Authority (KASTA) on Tuesday.

Dederi stated that the visit was a strategic step toward developing a modern, efficient, and sustainable transport system for Kano, inspired by Lagos’ successful reforms.

He explained that the study tour followed the directive of the Kano State Governor, Mr. Abba Yusuf, who set up a committee to reposition the Kano State Transport Authority (Kano Line).

The Commissioner also praised Lagos initiatives such as the BRT system, Traffic Radio, Inland Waterways, and Rail integration, and the LAMATA-led Transport Master Plan, describing them as reference points across Africa.

Receiving the delegation, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Olawale Musa, assured the team of the State Government’s full support.

He noted that Lagos’ transport success is the result of deliberate planning and consistent investment, stressing that a functional transport system remains key to economic growth.

The Permanent Secretary assured the delegate of full collaboration, noting that Lagos and Kano share the same infrastructure challenges due to the large populations and the need to continually meet the expectations of such diverse demographics.