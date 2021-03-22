Kano Govt trains 4,800 youths on community policing

The Kano State Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to train no fewer than 4,800 youth from the 44 local governments across the state, on how to be skillful in community policing in line with the government strategies aimed at protecting the lives and property of Kano people.

It explained that the training was aimed at achieving an effective and efficient community across the state and that such would aid the involvement of communities in their own security architecture.

The state’s Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that all avenues would be explored in prioritising the security of lives and property across the state and that other plans would soon be unveiled in the areas being considered to ensure maximum security for the Kano people.

The governor stated these at the weekend during the Passing-Out of some trained youth and welcoming new intakes, at Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa, Kano.

Giving the breakdown, Ganduje said that out of the 4,800 prospective trainees, 150 would come from each of the metropolitan local governments and 100 from each of other local governments outside the metropolis.

According to him, we just have to be up and doing in making sure we put all our hands on deck for safer Kano and Nigeria.

“Apart from 4,800 who will be trained from the 44 local government areas, the over 5,000 personnel of the State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) will also be trained here in batches in this Institute. We are doing this to improve upon our performance in community policing strategy,” he assured.

Continuing, he said, “…the state puts special consideration on community policing, that the state established Community Policing Committee at all levels, from the community level to Ward level to local government level and to state level.

“And above them all, we have Expanded Security Committee, which comprises of the Commissioner of Police, Director Department of State Security and heads of other security agencies, among others.”

Meanwhile, no fewer than 500 KAROTA personnel and 230 Corporate Security trainees were among those who graduated during the Passing-Out ceremony and welcoming of new intakes.

Ganduje, however, enjoined the graduands to remain committed and disciplined, adding that, “we need to understand that, the security of our society needs coherent intelligence gathering, intellect, commitment, and patriotism.”

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Gabasawa Security Institute, Isma’ila Wudilawa, commended the state government for being committed to the security of the state.

Wudilawa, who is a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, assured the governor that the institute would not relent in making successful community policing a reality.