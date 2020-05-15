Kano Govt. trains 350 health workers on COVID-19, other infectious diseases

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kano State Government has commenced the first batch training of three hundred and fifty health workers on infectious disease control in the state, saying the training was designed to enhance the skills of the frontline workers against coronavirus as well as other diseases in the state.

It said the training which is in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, was part of the government emergency response plan against and provide enough technical know-how for health workers in the containment of coronavirus and other future disease outbreaks.

The State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, while commending the support of the NCDC in bringing the training to fruition, urged participants to be good ambassadors of the state and act in manners that would not bring disrepute to the government’s efforts towards mitigating the further spread of the disease.

Ganduje, while speaking at the opening event of the training on Friday, also urged the trainees to pay and give adequate attention to patients with other ailments apart from coronavirus, adding that all patients irrespective of their ailments deserve hundred percent attention from health workers.

He assured the government’s commitment towards ensuring capacity building for all health workers in the state, noting that his administration will intensify efforts in the fight against coronavirus and other diseases.

“This is another session where capacity building is being planned and executed to ensure that we have enough capacity to tackle any infectious disease that may invade our country not only Corona Virus. I urge the participants to go back to their respective areas and train other health workers in their domain.

“We are doing this so that there will be enough understanding on how to tackle COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“As part of your training, you should know how to manage patients suffering from Corona Virus. You should also know that not all patients who visit the hospitals are suffering from Corona Virus. We need to treat patients with other ailments or diseases. We need to give them attention even as we battle with COVID-19,” he said.