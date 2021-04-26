Kano Govt. targets over 3m children for malaria prevention programmes

The Kano State Government has stated that it would be targeting over three million children for malaria chemoprevention, from July to October 2021 across the state.

It explained that the targeted number of children would be about 75 per cent coverage for prevention of non-complicated malaria.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, disclosed this on Sunday in Kano, while addressing newsmen in commemoration of the World Malaria Day.

Tsanyawa said that the state had administered more than three million doses of the malaria chemoprevention drugs (sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine and Amosiaquine), with a view to prevent deaths due to malaria.

He said that as part of commitment to the seasonal malaria chemoprevention, governent had built the capacity of about 23, 629 community Drug Distributors, 2,710 Town announcers and Lead mothers in the state.

The commissioner also noted that in 2020, outpatient attendance relating to malaria in Kano were 3,712, 354 with 2,349, 596 fever cases screened for malaria.

He added that out of the number, 1, 685,925 were diagnosed for uncomplicated malaria, 1,664,991 were treated with ACT, while 1,079 died from the disease.

For the first quarter of 2021, Tsanyawa said, 355,426 individuals were diagnosed with uncomplicated malaria, 352, 363 were treated with ACT while 155 deaths recorded.

He restated the commitment of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje -led administration towards prioritising the health sector, thus providing adequate fund for malaria elimination activities in the state.