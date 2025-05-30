Kano Govt. targets N200bn IGR after tax reform

The Kano State Government through its Board of Internal Revenue (KIRS) has expressed confidence that the tax reform carried out would assist it to realise N200 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

It stated that the reform which integrated the electronic mode of tax collection system is leveraging the National Identification Number (NIN) setup by the Federal Government to ease the collection processes in the state.

The executive chairman of KIRS, Zaid Abubakar, made this known on Friday while addressing stakeholders at a recognition ceremony for individuals and organisations whose efforts have supported the agency’s achievements despite prevailing challenges.

According to him, KIRS has made significant strides since 2024 in the areas of tax compliance, revenue generation, and efficient service delivery due to sustained reforms and support from relevant partners.

He said one of the notable milestones was the deployment of a new electronic tax system, which integrates the national identification number (NIN) as a prerequisite for registration.

“This system has contributed to the steady increase in NIN enrolment in the state. As of today, we have recorded 10.2 million NIN enrollees in Kano,” he said.

The chairman added that KIRS was on a mission to register no fewer than two million taxpayers, each contributing a minimum of ₦100,000 annually, which would generate an estimated ₦200 billion in internally generated revenue (IGR).

“We have been deliberate in ensuring that our tax system incorporates the NIN to eliminate identification challenges. With a robust database, we can ensure transparency and accountability in tax administration,” Abubakar said.

He said Kano is currently trailing only Lagos State in terms of tax revenue, but expressed confidence that Kano would surpass Lagos due to its population advantage and ongoing reforms.

“Imagine having six million registered and active taxpayers in Kano, each contributing N100,000 annually – that would give us N600 billion annually, which is a huge sum,” he said.

The KIRS boss reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to boosting the IGR in Kano and commended Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for providing the necessary support, cooperation, and an enabling environment to drive reforms in the sector.