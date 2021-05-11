Kano Govt. targets 4,000 jobs through waste recycling project

The Kano State Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to inaugurate its Integrated Waste Recycling project aimed at enhance sanitation, protect the environment and also open floodgates of employment to youths across the state.

It explained that the initiative was in line with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration commitment to deliver on its mandate in the areas of job creation such that would ensure the youth population are particularly engaged in lawful activities to improve local economy.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, who stated this yesterday while inspecting waste evacuation equipment at Cape Gate Investment Ltd, a partner firm, noted that the project was expected to be inaugurated by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, this month.

According to him, the state government entered into a partnership with Cape Gate Investment Ltd to generate waste for recycling under a “Waste-to-Wealth” initiative.

The commissioner said that the project was designed to generate waste and convert it into biogas, organic and inorganic fertilisers, while creating 4,000 jobs in the three main operational centres, at the Dorayi Composing, Kawo bio-gas, and Zaura recycling plants.

Getso, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of equipment deployed by the company, stated that the state government would integrate both the equipment and personnel of the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) into the project.

“The state government’s equity in the project will boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the state. It will also create over 4,000 job opportunities to the people of the state under the partnership,” he said.

The commissioner also said that the ministry would soon commence desilting, draining, and waste clearance exercise as part of measures aimed at controling flooding in the state.

On hisAlso commenting, Mr Bello Yakasai, the Group Operating Officer of the company, said the company had deployed 30 trucks, 32 compactors, 36 mini trucks, experts and other equipment to the state.

Yakasai said the company had similarly established two central sewages, for the collection of industrial waste and treatment of solid and liquid wastes, as part of its proactive measures to ensure successful implementation of the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

