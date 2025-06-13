Kano Govt. targets 3.9M children in polio campaign

The Kano State Government has launched a major polio vaccination drive aiming to immunize 3.9 million children under five years old across all 44 local government areas.

The vaccination campaign began earlier this week with health teams visiting selected communities to raise awareness and encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Director General of the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Board, Nasiru Mahmoud, explained that 11 specific local government areas have been identified for targeted vaccination points.

“The campaign began on Wednesday, but the initial phase is concentrating on 11 specific local government areas where designated vaccination sites have been set up,” he said.

“Rather than the traditional house-to-house approach, we’re using fixed locations where parents can bring their children for immunization. This phase will run through Wednesday and Thursday.”

Mahmoud further disclosed, during a media engagement organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Kano, that a broader house-to-house campaign will begin on Saturday, June 14, and continue until Wednesday, June 18, covering the entire state.

“This next stage will ensure that every child is reached, no matter where they live,” he stated.

He also raised concerns over the resurgence of a poliovirus strain recently detected in areas such as Warawa, Bunkure, Kano Municipal, and Nassarawa.

“This is troubling. It clearly indicates gaps in immunity among our children,” he noted. “If we don’t act quickly, we risk undoing the progress we’ve achieved over the years.”

According to Mahmoud, low coverage in both routine and supplementary immunization campaigns remains a significant challenge.

“We must step up efforts now, or the strides we’ve made in eradicating polio could be lost,” he warned, while emphasizing the state’s commitment to eliminating polio by the end of 2025.

Also speaking at the event, Chief of the UNICEF Field Office in Kano, Rahama Mohammed, appealed to the media to support the campaign by providing accurate information on vaccines and immunization efforts.

“Vaccines are available, safe, and effective,” he stated, lamenting the persistent spread of misinformation, myths, and rumours that discourage families from immunizing their children. “Journalists have a key role in correcting false narratives and encouraging vaccination.”

Rahama also called on the Kano State Government to declare a State of Emergency on Polio and Routine Immunization, and urged local council chairpersons to take the lead in mobilizing their communities for the vaccination effort.

“The success of this campaign hinges not just on awareness, but on strong political commitment and local engagement,” he emphasized.