Kano Govt. suspends three medical experts over patient’s death

The Kano State Government has suspended three medical professionals following a tragic surgical error at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center, which led to the death of Aishatu Umar, a housewife and mother of five.

The affected personnel were removed from all clinical duties after an internal investigation confirmed that the incident, reportedly involving a surgical instrument left inside the patient, did occur.

A relative of the deceased, Abubakar Mohammed, said the surgery was performed in September last year, after which Aishatu began experiencing persistent and worsening abdominal pain.

He disclosed that she died two days after medical tests and scans revealed that a pair of scissors had allegedly been left inside her during the surgery.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the government said the suspension underscores its commitment to accountability and sends a clear message that negligence will not be tolerated in the state’s hospitals.

The statement noted that the Executive Secretary of the Board, Mansur Nagoda, initiated the probe as part of broader efforts to enforce accountability and strengthen operational protocols across state-run health institutions.

“Patient safety is paramount, and any breach of professional responsibility will be met with firm action,” the Kano State Hospitals Management Board said.

“Our immediate priority is to prevent such tragedies while ensuring that those responsible are held to account,” the statement added.

The case has now been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethical Committee for further investigation and potential sanctions in line with medical laws and ethical regulations.

The Board emphasized that the suspension takes immediate effect, barring the officers from all hospital duties until the committee concludes its review.

It also expressed deep sympathy to the family of the late patient, describing the incident as “painful and unacceptable.”

The board assured the public that steps are being taken to reinforce monitoring mechanisms, uphold professional standards, and prevent similar cases in the future.

“The trust of our patients is non-negotiable. We remain committed to safeguarding lives and ensuring that every healthcare professional meets the highest standards of conduct,” the Board concluded.