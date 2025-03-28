Kano Govt. suspends March sanitation ahead Eid celebration

29.5 C
By Awoniyi Ademide

The Kano State Government has suspended the March 2025 end-of-month environmental sanitation exercise to accommodate preparations for the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The government said this decision is aimed at allowing residents to focus on the festivities and preparations for the Eid celebrations, which hold significant cultural and religious importance.

In a statement issued on Friday, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dahiru Hashim, explained that the suspension would also ease the experience for visitors from other states expected to travel to Kano, a key commercial hub, for the celebrations.

“The decision acknowledges the importance of Sallah, ensuring that people can fully prepare for the occasion,” Hashim stated.

“Our commitment to a clean and healthy environment remains firm while respecting cultural and religious traditions,” he added.

However, the Commissioner noted that the sanitation exercise across Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), motor parks, and marketplaces would still hold as usual on Friday, 28th March 2025.

Hashim further stated that the general sanitation exercise will resume in April, and encouraged residents to continue practicing good hygiene and sanitation habits during the suspension period and beyond.”

