Kano Govt. suspends Eid-el-Kabir festivities, traditional outings

As part of measures to mitigate possible spread of coronavirus, the Kano State Government has suspended all traditional outings and festivities billed for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in line with social distancing directives of health experts and Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

It explained that the suspension had become imperative to augment the government’s effort and consolidate on gains recorded in the state’s fight against coronavirus by adhering to all safety guidelines.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said that the decision to suspend all Sallah’s festivities was reached after thorough deliberation by members of the State Executive Council (SEC).

Addressing newsmen after the SEC meeting on Wednesday, Garba listed the suspended festivities to include the gathering for Hawan Daushe -the paying of the visit on the Governor by Emirs and massing of Emirs at Shettima House, among other traditional outings by the Emirates.

He said the Excos, however, granted the conduct of Eid-de-Kabir congregational prayers across the state under strict observance of social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols at praying grounds, adding that government would assist in the provision of safety materials, such as face masks and hand sanitizers to the religious faithful.

“All the five Emirs in Kano will go to the Eid prayer grounds in their respective domains in vehicles.

“There will, however, be no gathering at Shettima House, and no gathering for Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa, and other traditional outings in the Emirates.

“The exercise will be supervised by government officials in their various domains to ensure worshipers comply with the Covid-19 safety protocols,” Garba said.