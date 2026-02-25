Kano Govt. suspends doctor after reporting to work drunk

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has suspended a medical officer from a secondary health facility following allegations that the doctor reported to duty under the influence of alcohol and engaged in unprofessional conduct.

The incident, which occurred while the officer was on duty, was promptly reported to the Hospitals Management Board. Preliminary findings confirmed the allegations, prompting immediate disciplinary action.

Executive Secretary Mansur Nagoda approved the issuance of a formal query to the doctor and directed his suspension pending a full-scale investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Sulaiman, described the behavior as grossly unacceptable and a violation of medical ethics and professional standards.

The board emphasized that healthcare delivery demands the highest level of responsibility, discipline, and sound judgment, especially in secondary health facilities where patients’ lives are entrusted to medical personnel.

Nagoda reiterated the administration’s commitment under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to professionalism, accountability, and excellence across all state health institutions.

He warned that any actions undermining public trust in the health system would be met with firm sanctions.

The Board assured the public that the investigation is ongoing and that further actions will follow civil service regulations and medical ethics.

It reaffirmed its dedication to patient safety, disciplined healthcare delivery, and quality service in all secondary health facilities across Kano State.