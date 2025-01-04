Kano Gov’t suspends actress over indecent dressing, others

The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended and revoked the operating license of popular Kannywood actress, Samha Inuwa, for violating the board’s regulations on indecent dressing, vulgar content posting, among others.

It added that the suspension took immediate effect, barring Samha from appearing in any films for the next 12 months.

In a statement issued and signed by the board’s Information Officer, Abdullahi Sulaiman, Samha had been repeatedly warned about her “crude dressing and vulgar displays,” but she continued to flout the board’s regulations and as such the board had resolved to suspend her.

The board, according to the statement, said the decision was in response to multiple complaints it received from the public and concerned citizens in Kano regarding the actress’ conducts that violate the board’s regulations.

In addition to the suspension, the board had also revoked Samha’s operating licences and halted the censorship of any films featuring the actress.

The suspension is regarded as a fulfillment of the new leadership of the board under Abba Al-Mustapha to bring back sanity into the Hausa filmmaking industry.