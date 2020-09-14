Kano Govt. sponsors students’ welfare, orders immediate re-opening of six colleges

Due to the ecomonic hardship sponsored by the Corovirus pandemic, the Kano State Government has approved about sixteen million naira to sponsor the welfare of Senior Secondary Students in class 3, ahead of the forthcoming National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

According to report, government signed the sum of N15.6 million for students’ feeding, while N860,000 had been set aside for the upkeep of the respective colleges as well as ordered the immediate re-opening of six Technical Colleges in the state to enable exit class students participate in the examinations.

The Commissioner for Education, Malam Sanusi Kiru, who disclosed the development, said that the gesture was to enable students meet up with their counterparts in other states so as to avoid set backs despite the country’s challenges.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Kano, by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, Kiru revealed that the state government had also ordered the immediate payment of the NABTEB examinations fees for all SSS3 students in the technical schools to facilitate the smooth reopening of the schools.

Kairu stated that the state governor, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the approval in a Memo he recently submitted which requested for the provision of student’s welfarism.

The commissioner indicated that the government had provided all the required Personnel Protective Equipment(PPE’s) to students to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as stipplated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.

He also directed the Executive Secretary of the Board to call on the directors and principals of the six affected colleges to reciprocate the gesture by doing what was expected of them.