Kano Govt. shuts down 10 schools over Zamfara schoolgirls abduction

Following abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in neighbouring Zamfara State, the Kano state Government has ordered the immediate closure of 10 boarding secondary schools located in border communities.

The government added that the development was part of the strategy to protect students from suffering the fate of their colleagues currently held by bandits in Zamfara.

Announcing outcome of the government consultation, Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Kiru, urged parents to bear with the state government over the painful decision.

While noting that the decision was made for the good of school students, Kiru, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, disclosed that some of the affected schools were Mariana Sule Science College Gaya, Girls Secondary School Kachacko, among others.

He stated that the affected schools would resume once the security situation was brought under control, saying, this decision is part of our resolve to protect our children from any unforeseen circumstances.