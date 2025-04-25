Kano Govt. sets up four agencies for IGR boost, others

The Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has formally enacted four major legislative bills aimed at boosting governance structures and accelerating the state’s socio-economic development.

The newly enacted laws pave the way for the creation of four strategic agencies: the Kano State Protection Agency (KASPA), the Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), the Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA), and the Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA).

The new agencies are expected to play vital roles in improving service delivery, protecting citizens’ interests, encouraging ICT innovations, regulating public advertising, and supporting the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Governor Yusuf hailed the signing as a milestone in his administration’s push to build a progressive and inclusive Kano.

He said the laws were not merely policy tools but transformational levers designed to attract investment, create employment, and ensure the efficient execution of government programmes.

“Our goal is to build a stronger and more prosperous Kano. These laws will serve as a catalyst for the reforms and innovations we envision,” the governor noted.

He also cautioned that any breach of the provisions enshrined in the new laws would attract serious consequences, reinforcing his government’s stance on accountability and legal compliance.

The establishment of these agencies underscores Governor Yusuf’s broader agenda to revamp Kano’s institutional systems, foster entrepreneurship, and position the state as a hub for sustainable and tech-driven growth.