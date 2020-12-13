Kano Govt. rolls out 5000 housing units construction for teachers

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to roll out 5000 housing units for teachers in public primary and secondary schools across the state, saying the intervention aimed at providing decent accommodation for tutors and their families.

He indicated that the move was in line with his administration’s commitment toward ensuring affordability and access to houses for the teachers, adding that such development would prevent the tutors from becoming destitute when they retire from active service.

Ganduje noted that the scheme, tagged Teachers Reserved Areas, TRA, would be implemented jointly by the state government, Family Homes Funds, and the Federal Mortgage Bank.

Announcing the gesture yesterday during a stakeholder meeting at the Government House in Kano, the governor noted that the proposed project would be distributed across all the Local Government Areas.

He clarified that participation in the scheme, which would commence next year, was optional and the beneficiaries would pay for the houses in installments.

He said a technical committee under the Executive Chairman of the State Policy Coordination and Policy Implementation Directorate, Rabi’u Bichi, has been set up to fashion out modalities for smooth implementation of the project.

“Each of the 36 rural local governments will have 100 housing units while the remaining eight metropolitan local governments will have 150 housing units each.

“The state government would provide the land, auxiliary facilities such as water, electricity, and roads while other aspects would be handled by the partners,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Bichi maintained that the teachers’ housing initiative was to complement the state Free and Compulsory Education Policy.

“The last time houses were built for teachers in Kano was during the days of the Native Authority”, he said, stressing that the government would tap into available resources at Federal financial institutions, to make the dream a reality.

On his part, the representative of Family Homes Funds, Engr. Musa Mukhtar, explained that his agency was willing to work with the state government to provide decent and affordable accommodation for teachers, adding that the project would create thousands of jobs in the state.