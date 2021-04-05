Kano Govt. reverses workers’ minimum wage to N18,000 after revenue shortfall

Kano State Government has announced that it would be adopting former minimum wage template to pay civil servants across the state for the month of March.

It explained that move had become an imperative following drop in federal allocation and the state’s Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) occasioned by the nation’s recent economic situation.

The State Commissioner of Information, Muhammad Garba, said that the state’s financial constraints have hampered the government’s ability to implement the new salary package for the month under review.

According to him, given the present financial situation, the government would find it difficult to implement the consolidated salary for the month of March, which is though a temporary measure.

Through a statement on Monday, the commissioner, however, urged the labour unions to consider the prevailing economic situation and shelve its proposed strike over the matter.

He pointed out that at its meeting with the labour union in May 2020, there was an understanding that government would pay workers’ salaries based on percentage of the total disbursement received.

Garba noted that given the situation, the organised labour should reason with the government and halt its plan, adding that the proposed industrial action won’t help solve the existing challenges.

Malam Garba passionately enlisted the support and cooperation of the labour union and the entire workforce in general to maintain the good working relationship with the government in the interest of industrial harmony.

The commissior however assured workers in the state that they would continue to receive the new package as soon as the situation improves.

“Kano state government has never dithered in the payment of workers’ salary since its inception.

“The drop in federal allocation for the period under review has made it difficult for the government to implement the new salary package.

“For the month of March, the state government received a total allocation of N12, 400, 000, 000 billion from the federation account, out of which the state collected N6, 100, 000, 000, 000 billion, while the 44 local governments collected the sum of N6,300, 000, 000 billion.

“For the state government to pay the consolidated wages to its workers, it needs additional billions of naira which is currently not available.”