Kano Govt. renames varsity after Dangote

The Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil has been renamed after Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The new name as approved by the Kano State Executive Council was said to be Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

Announcing the change of name through a statement released yesterday, the state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, disclosed that the development was a result of a recommendation made by the university’s visitation Panel.

He stated that the institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil and that it would be made to stand for the impact of Dangote on the educational sector.

Malam Garba further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.

