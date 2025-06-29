Kano Govt. renames two institutions after 22 deceased athletes

As part of activities to immortalize the 22 Kano athletes who died while returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun, the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has renamed two key institutions after the former sportsmen and women.

Yusuf said that the honour was a decision taken by the state to continuously remember the athletes for their dedication and contributions towards inspiring younger generations in the state.

Yusuf made the announcement on Sunday in Kano in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Mustapha Muhammed.

It would be recalled that the accident occurred within 5 kilometres from Kano as the state contingent returned to the state from Ogun.

He said: “The athletes made the state proud and will be remembered for their sacrifices towards sports development in the state.

“The Kano State Sports Institute has been renamed Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Institute, while the Kano State Sports Commission will now be known as Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Commission.

“The young athletes are heroes of Kano who fought for the successes we recorded in the National Sports Festival.

“The state government will cater for the education of their children and engage their widows in empowerment programmes.

“The parents of those who were unmarried would also be considered in our empowerment plans,” the statement read.

The governor commended Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for donating N110 million to the deceased families to cushion the effects of their losses.