Kano Govt records two new coronavirus cases

By NewsDesk,

The Kano State Government has recorded incidence of two new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing total number of covid19 patients to three.

It explained that the newly confirmed cases tested positive to the viral pandemic and that they have been quarantined and are receiving adequate medical care.

The Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, made the announcement on Monday through his media aide, Salihu Yakasai, saying that, “This is to announce that 2 additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed after their test results returned positive. The total number of cases now in Kano State stands at 3″.

It would be recalled that the state recently recorded incidence of its first coronavirus patient who is also under quarantine, and receiving treatment.