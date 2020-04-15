Kano Govt records five new coronavirus cases

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Kano State Government has disclosed incidence of five new coronavirus cases in the state, bringing total number of identified covid19 cases to nine.

It explained that the new patients were contacts of the state’s index case, and that they had tested positive for the viral infection following routine health assessment.

The Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, confirmed the five new incidence cases through a Twitter post by his media aide, Salihu Yakasai, on Wednesday, and urged people of the state to obey government stay-at-home directives in order to curb further spread of the infection in their midst.