Kano Govt. probes residents death during demolition exercise

The Kano State government has initiated a probe into the death of some residents during a demolition exercise in the state.

Governor Yusuf ordered a thorough probe into the incident and pledged accountability through an investigative committee.

The governor condemned the use of live ammunition on the unarmed residents.

He also ordered medical bill settlements for the injured, pledged financial support for victims’ families, and announced infrastructure projects.

The infrastructure projects will include a mosque, electricity supply, solar-powered boreholes, a health facility, and a feeder road for the community.

Additionally, the governor summoned Bayero University’s management and ordered a halt to further demolitions.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the decades-long land dispute between the Rimin Zakara community and the university.

The Guild had reported that the incident occurred when security forces opened fire on demonstrators opposing the demolition of properties allegedly built on Bayero University’s land.

Despite a court order (Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/240/2023) restraining the government from proceeding with the demolition, armed personnel, reportedly stormed the area at night, shooting sporadically while structures were torn down.

The attack resulted in three fatalities—Saminu Aliyu, Auwal Sani, and another victim who died in the hospital—while six others sustained injuries.