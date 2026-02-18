Kano Govt. orders closure of event centres for Ramadan fasting

The Kano State Government has ordered immediate restriction of activities in all entertainment outlets across the state as the Ramadan season begins.

The state stated that all event centres and Disc Jockey (DJ) operations have been directed to remain in shutdown during the period as part of measures to ensure a calm and respectful atmosphere for the Muslim faithful’s season.

The government said that the decision was taken to allow residents observe the fasting period without distractions associated with late-night entertainment activities, stressing tthat the temporary closure aligns with longstanding efforts to promote peace, order, and religious harmony during significant spiritual periods in the state.

The directive, announced yesterday, by the Kano State Censorship Board has been to begin from 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and will remain in force throughout the Ramadan fasting period, as announced by it’s Public Relations Officer, Abdulahi Sulaiman

Sulaiman noted that the move applies statewide and is binding on all operators within the entertainment sector.

According to him, the suspension is aimed at creating an environment conducive for worship and reflection throughout the period. He added that the date for reopening the affected venues, particularly during the Eid celebrations, will be communicated by the authorities at an appropriate time.

The Board stressed that the action forms part of its statutory responsibility to regulate entertainment activities and ensure compliance with established guidelines. It also warned that any violation of the directive would attract sanctions in line with the law establishing the agency.

The government further called on operators, venue owners, and other stakeholders to cooperate fully with the directive in the interest of public order and mutual respect during the holy month.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and upholding moral standards, the Board prayed for a smooth and healthy observance of Ramadan and urged residents to abide by the temporary restrictions as a collective contribution to a peaceful fasting period.