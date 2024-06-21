Kano Govt. orders Bayero’s eviction, demolition of palace

The Kano State government has directed the State’s Commissioner of Police to evict the 15th Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, from the mini Palace in Nasarawa area of the Kano metropolis immediately.

The state government said the property where the deposed Emir had been hibernating belongs to the government and it had been earmarked for renovation, including demolition of a part of its wall.

The directive was announced by the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi, during a press conference held at the Government House, Kano yesterday.

Dederi stated, “The Kano State Government has ordered the Commissioner of Police to evict the 15th Emir Aminu Ado Bayero from the Nasarawa mini Palace as the palace belongs to the state government.”

The development followed a significant ruling by the Federal High Court in Kano earlier on Thursday, delivered by Justice A.M. Liman.

The State government maintained that the ruling confirmed that the new Kano Emirate Law 2024 remains intact, while only actions taken post-assent to the Bill, in defiance of a prior court order, were nullified.

The statement by Dederi partly read: “By the ruling of the Court, it has unequivocally reaffirmed the validity of the law passed by Kano State House of Assembly and assented to by the Executive Governor of Kano State recently.

This part of the judgement is very fundamental to the entire matter. Further implication of the ruling is that all actions done by the Government before the emergence of the interim order of the honorable Court, are equally validated.

“This means that, the abolishing of the Five emirates created in 2019 is validated and the deposition of the Five emirs is also sustained by the Federal High Court.

“By implication, this means that Muhammadu Sanusi Il remains the emir of Kano.the signing of the law and the

The reinstatement of His Highness, Emir Muhamamd Sunusi Il were done on 23rd May, 2024 before the emergence of the Interim Order which was served on us on Monday 27th May, 2024.

“Following this Court’s ruling, Kano State government has directed the State Commissioner of Police to remove the deposed emir of the 8 metropolitan local governments from the Government property where he is trespassing as Government has already made arrangements for the general reconstruction and renovation of the property including the demolishing and reconstruction of the dilapidated wall fence with immediate effect.”

Justice Liman, in his ruling, granted a stay of proceedings and transferred the case to Justice Amobeda of Court 3, thereby preventing any immediate enforcement of the ruling until the appeal is resolved.