Kano Govt. nabs five trado-medical practitioners over fake drugs

No fewer than five suspected trado-medical practitioners have met their waterloo in Kano State after officials of the state government arrested them for dealing in unregistered traditional drugs in the state metropolis after customers who patronized them landed in hospitals.

It explained that the effect of the drugs on citizens who had used it and concerns raised by health experts on long term effect should the circulation continues in the state necessitated the government’s response which led to the arrest.

The Executive Secretary, Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA), Dr. Usman Aliyu, said several cartons of the drug popularly called ’Akurkura’ were confiscated following the arrest of the suspects.

Speaking with The Guild in an interview on Friday, Aliyu said the drugs were allegedly brought and distributed in the state by the arrested suspects and that investigation is ongoing unravel the supply chain and other details.

He explained that the agency in collaboration with Kano State Primary Health Care Management Agency and Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) were able to intercept the drugs following reported cases of loss of consciousness, diarrhea, and vomiting by the people who used the product and had to be hospitalized.

He noted that after receiving the complaints, the agency set machinery in motion that led to the arrest and confiscation of the drugs.

“It was a joint operation with the Kano State Primary Health Care Management Agency (PHCMB) under the leadership of Dr. Tijjani Hussaini who is also the Coordinator Kano State Taskforce on Covid-19 and the Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) under the leadership of Dr. Yusuf Muhammad Sabo, that led to the interception of cartons of the illicit traditional preparation called ‘Akurkura’ worth hundreds of thousands of naira brought into Kano,’’ he said.

While reiterating the government’s commitment to rid the state of activities of quacks and illicit drugs, and ensure quality health care service delivery are provided to the people, adding that the suspects would soon be charged to court after conclusion of investigation.