Kano Govt. mourns 40 boat mishap victims, condoles families

The Kano State government has mourned no fewer than 40 persons who drowned in Bagwai boat mishap that led to their death.

The unfortunate incident was said to have been caused by overloading when over 50 passengers boarded the boat.

While reacting to the incident through a statement issued on Wednesday and made available to newsmen, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje represented by Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, stated that they learnt that the boat started from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration.

“The boat was ferrying about 50 people with some loads, it capsized because of overloading. Most of the passengers were Islamiyyah students,” he said.

The governor prayed to God to forgive the deceased sins, also quick recovery of the rescued who are receiving medical attention.

“I urge boat operators to always take the issue of overloading very seriously. They should know that they can still get profit without overloading their boats,” the governor said. People should know that the lives of their fellow human beings are too important to be risked deliberately.

Based on the information we received this morning, there are 20 deaths. Seven persons have been admitted in hospital and another eight others were found this morning. The rescue operation is still going on.” he said.

He further commended the courage and patriot posture of the rescue teams who were at the scene of the incident.

