Kano Govt. insists on rail project completion, dismisses critics objection

Critics against the construction of Kano State Light Rail Transit Project in Metropolitan Kano may have to seek other avenues to convince the government as the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration has insisted that it is not going back on its plans to access loan and execute the project to completion.

This is coming as the government also faulted claims by the Kwankwasiyya Movement on the project, saying no amount of criticism will deter it from carrying out laudable projects aimed at transforming Kano to a Mega City and better the lots of residents across the state.

As gathered, the spokesperson of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Aminu Abdulssalam, had addressed a Press Conference in Abuja, where he allegedly made attempt to discredit the rail project and faulted the loan-model for its execution.

But, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, noted that contrary to claims from the group’s camp, the rail project was conceived after due consultations with major stakeholders in the state and that attention-seeking activism which the group had embarked on would not stop the government in its developmental stride.

Garba, while reacting to the claims through a statement released to newsmen, insisted that the light rail project, apart from other benefits, is designed to expand commercial activities, and ease transportation of agricultural goods and services across the state.

He added that in following due process, the government had after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country reduced the project which initially covers a total of 75.02 km, owing to its capital intensive nature, and the need to ensure a well-planned execution.

The Commissioner revealed that all the due processes are being followed which include getting approval from the state House of Assembly and clearance from the relevant federal agencies and the National Assembly.

“Since the foreign loan has already been approved by the China Export-Import Bank, the government would go ahead with the projects and the state lawmakers have recommended the contractor Messrs CR18G-CRCEGJV to commence with lot I which starts from Dawanau Graiins Market-Bata, being Phase I of the project and to be completed within 20 months.

“The Kwankwasiyya position on the project is not in any way surprising considering that the movement never appreciates anything no matter how well thought out by the APC administration in Kano.

“The Kwankwassiyya Movement, which has been overawed by the uncommon achievements of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration in all facets of development, and particularly, the initiation and execution of mega projects, is now afraid of its shadows. They have embarked on a smear campaign in a desperate move to bring the state government into disrepute.

“No amount of blackmail will stand as stumbling block for the APC government to initiate people-oriented policies and programmes in the overall interest of the state,’’ the statement read.