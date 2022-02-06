Kano Govt. increases teachers service years to 40yrs

Kano Government has increased service years for its teachers from 35 service years and 60 years of age, to 40 years of service and 65 years of age respectively.

The government stated that the exercise would also ensure increase in salaries and other emoluments of teachers which was not provided for in the 2021 budget.

As disclosed through a statement by Kano State Executive Council, on Sunday, the plans has been approved for review and harmonisation of retirement age for teachers effective January 2022 with a committee to draft the documents for actualisation of the exercise.

The statement which was signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, stated that in spite of not being provided for in the budget, there was need to allow the commencement of the new policy to be effective from last month.

Garba said that the committee was mandated to constitute the necessary cause for action, towards implementation of the initiative to boost the education sector in the state

He further stated that the committee will also review the scheme and condition of service of teachers to accommodate the new retirement age.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

