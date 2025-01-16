Kano Govt. inaugurates 14-man committee for education reform

Days after declaring a state of emergency in the education sector, the Kano State Government has set up a 14-member committee to evaluate, update, and reform the state’s education policies to meet the 21st century standards.

Policies expected to be reviewed by the committee include the Kano State Girls’ Education Policy, Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Policy, Non-State School Policy, and Teacher Development Policy.

The committee, led by Abdullahi Dutse, includes scholars, government officials, civil society representatives, and members of the Emirate Council.

Dutse and other members have a mandate to align education policies with cultural and religious values, evaluate their implementation feasibility, and recommend strategies to strengthen the education system.

The Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, who inaugurated the committee yesterday inside the Kanoo Educational Resource Department Conference Hall, explained the committee’s role in addressing challenges facing the education sector, saying this initiative is pivotal in our efforts to revitalize education in Kano.

According to him, we are confident that the committee will offer practical recommendations to drive progress in the state’s education sector.

After the inauguration, Dutse assured the government of its commitment to producing a detailed report within three weeks.