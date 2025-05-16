Kano Govt. goes after health workers diverting medical supplies

The Kano State Government has vowed to go after health workers misappropriating medical supplies and drugs while pledging strict consequences for anyone found engaging in such misconduct.

This warning was issued by the state’s Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, who represented Governor Abba Yusuf at the official launch of a statewide distribution of medical intervention materials.

“We will not condone the misuse or diversion of these vital resources. Any healthcare worker involved in such malpractice will be prosecuted,” the governor warned.

At the launch, the deputy Governor, on behalf of the Governor, stressed that the government remains committed to strengthening the healthcare system by ensuring medical facilities are adequately stocked with critical supplies. The distributed items, designed to treat seven specific disease categories, are to be provided to patients at no cost.

The distribution initiative includes dental equipment, tools for school health programs, free eyeglasses, medications for sickle cell patients, diabetic screening devices, and maternal care kits, all introduced under the state’s “Abba Gida-Gida” programme.

Speaking at the event, Health Commissioner Abubakar Labaran explained that the interventions are meant to support underprivileged communities and reflect the administration’s broader healthcare agenda.

He also pointed to notable strides like the refurbishment of 260 healthcare centres and enhanced routine immunisation campaigns.

Traditional and local government leaders have also thrown their weight behind the initiative as the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, represented by Muhammad Yusuf, and ALGON Chairperson Sa’adatu Soja, praised the government’s efforts and promised unwavering support to ensure the reforms take root across the state.