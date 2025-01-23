Kano Govt. empowers 340 young farmers with goats, others

Determined to ensure food security, the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has equipped 340 young farmers with bulls, rams, modern gardening tools, and financial support to boost their entrepreneurial ventures.

The young farmers from the Livestock and Horticulture Institutes were also provided with water pumps, sack sprayers, essential gardening tools, and ₦100,000 in seed capital.

Announcing the gifts, the governor explained that each beneficiaries would receive either two bulls or two rams, along with three months of animal feed.

Yusuf described the initiative as part of his administration’s broader strategy to combat poverty, empower young people, and strengthen food security in Kano State.

The governor noted that the program reflects his government’s commitment to fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The 340 young farmers recently completed training at the Livestock and Horticulture Institutes in Bagauda, Bebeji Local Government Area, which were reopened by the current administration.

Another second batch of 340 youths have already been enrolled for similar training, designed to boost food security in the state.