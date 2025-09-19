Kano Govt. employs 4,315 teachers to boost education standards

As part of efforts to strengthen its education system and improve learning outcomes for pupils, the Kano State Government has absorbed 4,315 teachers into permanent and pensionable service.

The employment is expected to ease the burden on overstretched schools and provide long-term stability for thousands of volunteer teachers who had previously served under temporary arrangements.

Governor Abba Yusuf, who personally handed appointment letters to the teachers, described the employment exercise as a landmark intervention in Kano’s education sector.

Yusuf also charged the beneficiaries to see their new roles as a call to service, urging them to instil discipline, moral values, and academic excellence in their students.

During the presentation which took place at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium in Kano on Friday, the governor emphasised that the recruitment builds on similar exercises carried out in recent years.

According to Yusuf, the state had earlier absorbed 5,500 teachers in 2023, 5,632 in 2024, and 4,000 in May 2025, all drawn from the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) volunteer scheme.

“This effort is part of our consistent commitment to rescue and reform education in Kano. No society can progress without well-trained teachers who are motivated to serve,” he said.

Beyond the new appointments, he further unveiled a N200 million vehicle loan scheme for teachers, alongside the distribution of 444 motorcycles and 300 computers to enhance school supervision and monitoring.

As part of ongoing reforms, Yusuf directed the reopening of Shehu Minjibir Boarding Primary School with 180 pupils, upgraded a school in Ungogo Local Government Area into a boarding facility, and approved the hiring of 17,000 watchmen to safeguard schools across the state.

The governor noted that these reforms were already showing results, highlighting Kano’s recent feat as the best-performing state in the 2025 NECO examination.