Kano Govt. earmarks over N170M for 2022 livestock vaccination

The Kano State Government has earmarked over N170 million for the vaccination of livestock, a measure targeted at preventing the possible outbreaks of bird flu and other diseases that could cause mass death among the animals across the state.

It said that about two million livestock would be vaccinated under the 2022 free, mass livestock campaign with 1, 025, 000 cattle and 750, 000 goats and sheep.

The objective, according to the government, is to protect the livestock from Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, CBPP, and Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR, major diseases challenging their productivity and health. As learnt, it is also to out together to improve the livestock’s overall quality of life, prevent economic loss, and promote human health.

Funds for the exercise were provided by the Islamic Development Bank, IsDB, and the Lives and Livelihoods Fund, LLF, through the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD), the poverty alleviation arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group, for purchase of vaccines, consumables, training, and logistics, among others.

At the kick-off exercise at Kadawa, Garun Mallam local government area, the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, noted that the majority of peasants in the state depend on domestic livestock, especially cattle, sheep, and goats, not just as a source of food but as a source of income, adding that outbreak of livestock diseases is capable of devastating their livelihoods.

“It is gratifying to note that from the data available to us so far, the CBPP and PPR vaccination exercise conducted last year was very successful as 701, 042 Cattle and 663,570 sheep and goats were vaccinated. I did not receive information on the outbreak of CBPP and PPR in Kano last year but, we are not relenting in our effort”, the governor maintained.

“I wish to express profound appreciation to the Islamic Development Bank and the Lives and Livelihood Funds. Without their moral and material support, this activity would not have taken place. These organizations have invested heavily in the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, making it easier for us to attain our objective of transforming the agricultural sector, thereby making life better for our people”.

The State Project Coordinator, Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammad highlighted that the 220 Community Animal Health Workers engaged by the KSADP, 30 International Committee for Red Cross supported Community Animal Health Workers and 880 inoculators would conduct the exercise, under the supervision of 41 veterinary doctors.

He added that the vaccination, which would be conducted jointly with the State Ministry of Agriculture, would last four weeks, stressing that more personnel than those of last year were engaged, to widen the impact of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje, used the occasion to inaugurate the 220 Community Animal Health Workers engaged by the KSADP and supported with kits worth N70. 6 million, containing basic equipment and drugs, to enable them to offer basic animal health services in their localities. In return for such services, they will charge fees to restock and make a living.

Nigeria is one of the five leading livestock producers in sub-Saharan Africa and livestock plays a significant role in the nation’s economy, contributing over 20% of the total agricultural gross domestic product (GDP). A significant number of the country’s estimated 20.7 million cattle, 43.4 million sheep, 76 million goats are found in Kano, apparently owing to the states’ relative peace.

