Kano Govt. drops murder charges against Ado Doguwa

After a thorough review of the incidents that trailed the general election in Kano, the State Government has cleared the House of Representatives majority leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, from charges related to criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in the state.

It said that the decision was taken after investigations conducted on the lawmaker’s actions during collation of election results by the Homicide Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) proved that Ado Doguwa never joined the mob that attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in his constituency.

The charges were initially leveled against him during the collation of results for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections in Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency.

The Attorney General.and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawal, announced the state government decision during a press briefing on Thursday.

According to the Ministry’s report, discrepancies in witness statements and the absence of forensic evidence linking Doguwa to the crimes led to the conclusion that there is insufficient evidence against him. The report also highlighted the chaotic situation that unfolded on the day of the incident, resulting in loss of lives, injuries, and fire outbreaks.

“The conflicting statements, inconclusive medical assessments, and the absence of forensic evidence linking the primary suspect to the crimes have led us to conclude that there is insufficient evidence against Alhassan Ado Doguwa,” the report stated.

The investigation revealed that supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had blocked the main road, preventing the collation of results. Tragically, two individuals identified as NNPP supporters lost their lives due to a fire they started themselves, causing injuries to others.

Legal experts and activists have since called for transparency in the investigation process and urged authorities to provide a detailed account of the evidence that led to the dismissal of charges against Doguwa.

“We stand by our findings, which are based on a thorough investigation and a careful consideration of the available evidence. Our duty is to ensure justice is served, and we have followed due process in arriving at this decision,” the Ministry of Justice said.

