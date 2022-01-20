Kano Govt. cuts down tricycles’ operational permit to N5,000

Kano Government has cut down tricycles’ operational permit from the initial N8,000 to N5,000, following the protesting decries of tricycle riders in the state against the previous levy which was having a toll on their daily activities and survival.

The government through the Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) was said to have reached an agreement with tricycles operators in the state to reduce their operational permit as a way to relieve them of stress which would be effective by 2nd of February, 2022.

As disclosed through a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Nabulusi Abubakar on Thursday in Kano, the tricycles operators had gone on strike from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12 to protest against the N8, 000 operational permit levied on them.

Abubakar said that the meeting between the two parties was held at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Farm Centre, Kano, adding that the reduced N5,000 is for the renewal reduction fee.

“The parties agreed to a daily ticket payment of N100, per day, Sunday inclusive, a new motor vehicle drivers permit adjustment fee from N18, 000 to N12, 000, and a renewal fee reduction from N8,000 to N5,000. All payments are to be made before Feb.2,” he said.

As gathered, others present at the meeting include the counsel to the tricycle operators, Abba Hikima, the Managing Director of KAROTA, Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, a representative of the State Government and the Legislative Coalition of the State.

