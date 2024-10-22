Kano Govt. clears Jigawa commissioner of adultery allegations

The Kano State Government has retracted adultery claims made against Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, saying there is no evidence of illicit act against him.

Contradicting the earlier narrative of an illicit relationship between the commissioner and a married woman, Tasleem Nabegu, the government noted that there wasn’t any inappropriate behaviour between Sankara and Tasleem.

Clearing the commissioner, Kano State Hisbah Board official, Aliyu Dakata, debunked the claim against the commissioner after his suspension by the Jigawa state government over the act.

Dakata clarified the situation during an interview with newsmen, stating that Sankara was not involved in any immoral act.

“When we arrived at the scene, we found Tasleem in her car making a phone call, while Sankara was standing in the compound of a building under construction that belongs to him. There was no evidence of any illicit relationship,”

The accusations generated a media storm, leading to Sankara’s suspension by the Jigawa State governor.

The legal counsel for Tasleem, Barrister Rabiu Shuaibu further supported Sankara’s innocence, explaining that Tasleem has been estranged from her husband for months due to domestic violence.

“Tasleem has been separated from her husband for over 10 months and is running a business to support her children. On the day in question, she was delivering food to Sankara, who had placed an order, unaware that her husband was tracking her movements,” Shuaibu explained.

In response to the initial allegations, Sankara condemned the claims as baseless and politically motivated.

“These allegations are entirely false and malicious. I have the utmost respect for the institution of marriage and would never engage in such behaviour. This is a deliberate attempt to tarnish my reputation,” he said, urging the public to disregard the fabricated story.