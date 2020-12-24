Kano Govt. budgets N32m for physically challenged WASSCE, other examinations fee

The Kano State Executive Council has approved N32, 429, 000.00 million to the Miinistry of Education for the registration and conduct of the National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Schools (NBAIS), and West African Senior Secondary School Certificate (WASSCE) examinations for physically challenged indigent candidates.

As stated, the sum of N11, 000.00 per head for the 2,595 verified candidates for NECO was approved, totaling N28, 545,000.00, while a total of N1, 805, 000.00 million would be spent at the rate of N9, 500.00 per candidates for NBAIS examination.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said that the amount was approved in line with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led administration’s commitment to supporting the physically challenged by ensuring all children have equal opportunities irrespective of challenges and physical attributes.

The commissioner also revealed that the council also approved N21, 384, 000.00 million for the bulk purchase of 11, 880 copies of textbooks titled: “Comprehensive Animal Husbandry and Fisheries for Senior Secondary Schools” so as to encourage agricultural study and animal, fish production in the state.

Briefing journalists on Thursday on the outcome of the council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Garba also disclosed that the council approved the upward review of the already approved contract for equipping of, furnishing of Kafin Maiyaki Cottage Hospital at the sum of N132, 763, 047.49 million to enable its commissioning for the facilitation of optimum healthcare services.

The council, he added, approved the conduct of a two-day 2020 retreat for members of the council, heads of extra ministerial departments, permanent secretaries, and other top government functionaries, scheduled to hold from December 18-19, 2020.

He said that the retreat, which followed positive outcome of the one earlier held in 2019 in Kaduna, was aimed at identifying and overcoming current challenges of government operations in the state and achieving the desired objectives for effective coordination, synergy among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The commissioner said that the council has ratified the contract agreement on e-procurement framework contract with Messrs European Union Dynamics UK Limited at the cost of $356, 612:50 dollars.