Kano Govt. begins probe on workers salary crisis

As part of efforts to address the lingering salary crisis, the Kano State Government has launched an investigation into allegations of underpayment and non-disbursement of salaries to civil servants.

This comes barely 24-hours after the state Water Board, embarked on an indefinite strike over the government failure pay overdue wages and non-implementation of N71,000 minimum salary to its staff.

To address this pressing issue, Governor Abba Yusuf has set up a high-level investigative committee tasked with identifying the root causes of the irregularities, whether due to technical failures or deliberate manipulation.

Yusuf directed the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development and former State Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdussalam, to lead the seven-member committee, while mandating them to review the state’s payroll records from October 2024 till date.

Aside from that, they were ordered to pinpoint affected employees, assess the financial impact, and propose corrective measures as well as penalties for those responsible.

Yusuf also directed the committee to conduct its audit and present a comprehensive report identifying those responsible, the extent of the malpractice, and recommended long-term solutions within seven-days,

Addressing this crisis on Friday, the governor described the situation as an unacceptable breach of workers’ rights and a betrayal of public trust while assuring that those responsible would be held accountable.

“This administration will not stand by while our workers suffer injustice. Anyone implicated in this disgraceful act will face legal consequences,” he declared.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to transparency, justice, and prompt wage payments, Yusuf assured the government workers that their concerns would be addressed.

“The days of cheating our workers are over. This administration is built on accountability, and no offender will be spared,” he affirmed.