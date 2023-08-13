Kano Govt. begins investigations on civil service employment racketeering

The Kano State Government has commenced investigations on staff engaging in employment racketerring after redeploying the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Kabuga, who was alleged to have been aiding other employees perpetrating the act.

They were discovered to have been printing, signing and issuing illegal letters of appointment into the state civil service, increasing the government recurrent expenditure.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Magami, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Baffa Bichi.

It added that government has constituted a three-man fact finding committee under the chairmanship of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani, to investigate the matter and submit its report within ten days.

The affected Permanent Secretary, in a statement, Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, has been redeployed back to the Office of the Head of Civil Service pending completion of the committee’s assignment.

In the same vein, Salahuddern Isa Habib has been appointed as the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Commission with effect from Monday, 14th August, 2023.

The committee is mandated to determine the number and distribution of illegal letters of appointment into the state civil service that were produced by some staff of the commission; determine the officers that are responsible for the printing of the illegal letters; establish their source of authority or directives to print the illegal letters; and provide appropriate recommendations to the government in accordance with exant rules.

Other members of the committee are Engr. Kabir Jibrin Zakirai and Malam Umar Jalo.

