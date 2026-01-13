Kano Govt. begins investigation on housewife’s death after surgery

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has launched an investigation into the death of Aishatu Umar, a housewife and mother of five, after medical tests and scans revealed that a pair of scissors had allegedly been left inside her body during surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Center.

The mother of five reportedly died after enduring months of severe abdominal pain following the surgical procedure carried out at the hospital about four months ago.

A relative of the deceased, Abubakar Mohammed, said the surgery was performed in September last year, after which Aishatu began experiencing persistent and worsening abdominal pain.

“She underwent surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in September. After that, she complained of severe abdominal pain for months. Each time she returned to the hospital, she was given painkillers,” Mohammed said.

“It was only two days ago that scans were carried out, and that was when doctors discovered that scissors had been left inside her body. Plans were made for another surgery, but she passed away before it could be done,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board said it had ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the allegation to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding Aishatu’s death.

According to a statement issued by the board on Tuesday, the investigation aims to determine the circumstances of her treatment and subsequent death at the specialist facility.

The board also assured the family of the deceased and the public that it will not leave any stone unturned and will take decisive action against the medical facility if found guilty.

The statement reads, “The Management of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, under the authority of the Executive Secretary, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, has taken note of the distressing report concerning the late Aishatu Umar.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. The Executive Secretary has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged incident at Abubakar Imam Urology Center to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter.

“The Board assures the public that the investigation will be transparent, impartial, and professional, and appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established. Patient safety remains our utmost priority, and the Board is committed to upholding the highest standards of healthcare delivery in Kano State.