Kano Govt. bans 22 movies for breaching censorship rules

As part of efforts to regulate content deemed inappropriate for public viewing, the Kano State Government has banned no fewer than 22 Hausa-language movies for allegedly violating censorship rules.

Among the affected titles are fan-favourites Labarina and Dadin Kowa, which have gained significant popularity in Kano and other Northern states.

Other banned films include Dakin Amarya, Mashahuri, Gidan Sarauta, Wasiyya, Tawakkaltu, Mijina, Wani Zamani, Mallaka, Kudin Ruwa, Boka Ko Malam, Wayasan Gobe, Rana Dubu, Manyan Mata, Fatake, Gwarwashi, Jamilun Jiddan, Shahadar Nabila, Tabarmar, Kishiyata, and Rigar Aro.

Following the enforcement, content creators whose works were affected have been directed to suspend all broadcasts or online streaming of the listed titles and submit them for proper screening.

The submission window, according to the Board, runs from Monday, May 19, 2025, to Sunday, May 25, 2025.

The Board’s Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, who confirmed the decision, cited the films’ non-compliance with state regulations adding that the action was decided following a management meeting.

According to the Board’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Sulaiman, the suspended productions were either released or broadcast without undergoing the mandatory review and approval process as stipulated by the state’s censorship laws.

“These productions were suspended for breaching the guidelines that mandate all content be submitted for vetting before public dissemination,” Sulaiman explained.

“Our mandate covers all aspects of film production and distribution, whether physical or digital, both within and outside the state,” he added.

Sulaiman further warned that producers who fail to comply within the specified timeframe would face legal consequences.

He also called on the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), television stations, and digital streaming platforms to support the enforcement and ensure that only duly approved content is made available to the public.

The Board secretary reiterated the Board’s statutory mandate to monitor, censor, and regulate all forms of film and television content produced, marketed, streamed, or aired within and outside Kano State.