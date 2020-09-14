Report on Interest
under logo

Tinubu extols Lagos monarch at 50

The Guild

Palm oil not cure for coronavirus -FG

The Guild

Supreme Court seals Yahaya Bello’s victory during Kogi guber…

Wada Maminetu Ibe
EducationNews

Kano Govt. approves re-opening of six colleges, sponsors students’ welfare

By Ibe Wada

By Wada Maminetu Ibe

After months of forceful lockdown ocassioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kano State Government has  approved re-opening the immediate re-opening of six Technical Colleges to enable exit class students participate in the  forthcoming  National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

It was gathered that the state government  provides about sixteen million naira to sponsor students’s welfarerism to enable smooth running of the  school activities.

According to report, government signed the sum of N15.6 million for students’ feeding, while N860,000  had been set aside for the upkeep of the respective colleges.

The Commissioner for Education, Malam Sanusi Kiru, who disclosed the development, said that the gesture was to enable students meet up with their counterparts in  other states so as to avoid set backs despite the country’s challenges.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Kano, by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, Kiru revealed that the state government had also ordered the immediate payment of the NABTEB examinations fees for all SSS3 students in the technical schools to facilitate the smooth reopening of the schools.

Kairu stated that the state governor,  Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the approval in a Memo he recently submitted which requested for the provision of student’s welfare.

The commissioner indicated that the government had provided all the required Personnel Protective Equipment(PPE’s) to students to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols as stipplated by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control.

He also directed the Executive Secretary of the Board to call on the directors and principals of the six affected colleges to reciprocate the gesture by doing what was expected of them.

Wada Maminetu Ibe 78 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.