Kano Govt. approves N245m for mass wedding, okays Child Rights bill, others

The Kano State Government has approved the sum of N245 million for the conduct of Mass Wedding programme for 2021 and a Child Rights Act (CRA) bill to protect children from persistent abuse across the state.

Also, the state Executive Council has okayed the release of over N29 million for the 2020/2021 vaccination exercise and over 274 million to the state darling team, Kano Pillars Football Club, to facilitate smooth conduct of the year 2021 National Professional Football League (NPFL).

Other approvals made by the council were over N1 billion for the completion of rehabilitation works on Ahmadu Bello Way, over N212 million for reconstruction of Dangote female hostel at Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

Confirming the approvals on Saturday, commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, at the end of the council meeting held within Africa House, Government House, Kano, stated that the move further indicated the welfarism measures often adopted by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration.

It would be recalled that in 2019, the state government had married off 1500 couples drawn across the 44 local government areas of the state, paying necessary bills expected from the groom.

On CRA, the commissioner explained that the approved bill, which would be transfered to the lawmakers in due time, represented the contribution of all stakeholders with each section reflecting Child Rights Act (CRA) 2003 adopted by the federal government and position of Islamic law, Shari’ah.

Garba explained that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje administration to approve the Child Rights (protection) Act 2010 for presentation to the lawmakers further indicated his desire to ensure that all children in Kano get adequate protection.

Garba added that the governor, after assenting to the bill on Free and Compulsory Education, decided to address all hurdles that had affected the act and directed that the bill on CRA be sent to the house for passage.

On why the bill was sent to the lawmakers over 10 years after it was drafted, the commissioner stated that previous adminsitration were not so much committed to the welfare of children like Ganduje.

He recalled that after its adoption by the federal government in 2003, the state government and other relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama, academics, Non-Governmental Organization, later drafted the 2010 act, which, however, could not be passed due to lack of political will and continuity in government.

According to him, the approved bill when passed, seeks to protect rights of the child and would be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for passage and subsequent assent the governor.

On vaccination, the commissioner explained that the funds would help cover lost ground, saying, the exercise has not been holding for three years as a result of the prevailing health risk and high economic loss affecting the pastoral community in the state.