Kano Govt., ABU partner on cancer management, treatment

Kano State Government has accepted the proposal by Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) on joint operations aimed at developing cancer management training programmes for various cancer specialists expected to work at newly established Kano State Cancer Centre.

The government also accepted another proposal by the institution to coordinate international partnerships in training different oncology sub-specialists of the centre in the United States.

The state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, approved the proposals when a management team from the university led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, paid him a courtesy call in Kano earlier in the week.

Ganduje, who warmly received the team at Africa House, described all the proposals put together by the varsity as a “basket of good things” for the state and its teeming population.

On the institution’s request for one million dollars for initial launch of the Cancer Drug Access Programme, the governor explained that his government was willing to spend any reasonable amount of money for the realization of the project.

He noted that ABU cancer drug access and training programmes would be in conjunction with the African Access Initiative (AAI) and Bioventures for Global Health (BVGH).

The governor was also delighted to receive an update from the university on collaboration between the duo for the establishment of 20 hectare pasture seed multiplication plot at Dudduru in Ajingi Local Government Area to enhance livestock productivity in the state.

Ganduje, an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University having graduated from the Institution in 1975, assured that Kano hovernment would do all it could for the success of the collaborations.

The governor, who expressed gratitude for the visit, congratulated Prof. Bala, on his appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of respected institution.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor said that the courtesy visit was part of effort by the institution to connect with all its alumni whom he described as its “greatest assets”.

Prof. Bala appreciated the governor for his administration’s commitment towards addressing cancer challenges in Nigeria through the establishment of the cancer centre for the treatment of cancer cases.

He also acknowledged with gratitude the collaboration between the state and university for the establishment of 20 hectare seed multiplication plot for the state to enhance livestock productivity.

Members of the Vice-Chancellor’s entourage on the courtesy visit to the governor were the Bursar, Yahaya Hasan; Ag. Director, Iya Abubakar Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IAIICT), Prof. Balarabe Sahalu; Director, University Health Services, Prof. Muhammad Isa; Director, Directorate of Academic Planning and Monitoring, Prof. Yahaya Ibrahim; and Director, Directorate of University Advancement, Prof. Ahmed Ibrahim.

Others were Overseer, Physical Planning and Municipal Services, Prof. Abdullahi Abubakar; Dean of Students, Prof. Muhammad Fatihu; and Executive Director, National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Prof. Abdullahi Mohammed.

The rest were Prof. Sani Ibrahim of Department of Biochemistry; Deputy Director, Institute for Agricultural Research (IAR); Prof. Ado Yusuf; Director, Public Affairs Directorate, Malam Umar, and Faruk Muhammad, a cancer researcher with the University.

The state-of-the-art centre, located at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu in Kano metropolis, is currently under construction. When completed, it would be the first of its kind in West Africa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

