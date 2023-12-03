Report on Interest
Kano Gov’s aide under detention for diverting palliatives

By The Guild

In a startling revelation, the Kano State Government has unearthed a warehouse brimming with diverted food palliatives meant for the underprivileged.

Tasiu Al’amin Roba, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abba Yusuf was apprehended by the Kano Police Command in connection with the alleged diversion of these supplies.

The governor, alongside government officials and journalists, led a discovery mission to the warehouse situated at Sharada Industrial Estate yesterday.

During the visit, a community leader, Rabiu Amour, said, “We know these food items are meant to be distributed to less privileged people, therefore we decided to be whistleblowers.”

During the inspection, thousands of bags bearing the governor’s portrait intended as palliatives were found to be repackaged, raising concerns over the misallocation of essential resources.

Governor Yusuf, expressing deep disappointment, vowed stern consequences for those responsible. He said, “The culprits will face punishment for their actions.”

He directed the commissioner of police to assume control of the warehouse and conduct a thorough investigation to identify all individuals involved.

As the case develops, Tasiu Al’amin Roba and Abdulkadir Muhammad, alleged to be his accomplice, are anticipated to be transferred to the criminal investigation department (CID) for further inquiry.

The Guild
