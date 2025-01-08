26.4 C
Lagos
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
spot_img
National

Kano Gov’s aide dies 24hrs after assuming office

0
8

The Special Adviser to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Works, Ahmad Bunkure has been confirmed dead barely a day after assuming office.

Bunkure was pronounced dead 24 hours after he was sworn in as a special adviser to the governor alongside seven commissioner and other officials at the state house.

As gathered he died on Wednesday in Egypt a day after he was appointed as the Special Adviser on Works to the governor.

Governor Yusuf in a condolence message released by spokesperson Sunusi Bature, described the death as a tragic and irreplaceable loss to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community.

While commiserating with the immediate family of the departed, friends and associates, he prayed for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and strength for his loved ones to bear the painful loss.

According to the statement, “This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt.”

Previous article
JUST IN: Police arrests Lagos teacher for assaulting 3yrs old pupil
Next article
FG, telecom firms meet over tariff hike

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.