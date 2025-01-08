Kano Gov’s aide dies 24hrs after assuming office

The Special Adviser to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Works, Ahmad Bunkure has been confirmed dead barely a day after assuming office.

Bunkure was pronounced dead 24 hours after he was sworn in as a special adviser to the governor alongside seven commissioner and other officials at the state house.

As gathered he died on Wednesday in Egypt a day after he was appointed as the Special Adviser on Works to the governor.

Governor Yusuf in a condolence message released by spokesperson Sunusi Bature, described the death as a tragic and irreplaceable loss to Kano State, his family, and the wider political community.

While commiserating with the immediate family of the departed, friends and associates, he prayed for Allah’s mercy on the deceased and strength for his loved ones to bear the painful loss.

According to the statement, “This is a heartbreaking moment for us as a government. Bunkure was a dedicated professional whose expertise and contributions were expected to drive our administration’s vision for development. His loss is deeply felt.”